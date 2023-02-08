Man found guilty of first-degree murder of Rockford woman in 2020

A Rockford man faces at least 20 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Brandon Taylor, 30, was found guilty of murdering Tammy Gonzalez in October 2020.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office said Taylor was one of four people to commit a home invasion in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

Authorities said the suspects forced one of the occupants to call someone to bring drugs to the residence.

That individual asked his mother, later identified as Gonzalez, to drive him to the residence.

Authorities said that's when Nakeithian Johnson, 31, of Rockford, fired a shot at the vehicle, hitting and killing Gonzalez.

Taylor, Johnson, and another man, Dory Love, 40, were all arrested and charged in the incident.

