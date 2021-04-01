Man found guilty on five charges in Boulder County assault

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Mar. 31—A man accused of striking a woman over the head with a guitar in 2019 was convicted last week of five charges, including first-degree assault.

Jereld Doucet, 45, was found guilty by a Boulder County jury of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault -strangulation, child abuse, harassment and felony menacing, according to Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

He was found not guilty on two counts of third-degree assault, another count of felony menacing and one count of criminal mischief.

An arrest report states that deputies responded to an unincorporated Boulder County home on Feb. 16, 2019, on a report of an assault in progress. While deputies were en route to the house, a dispatcher notified them that Doucet had been locked out of the home but had broken a door and was trying to reach the woman who had barricaded herself in a room.

When deputies arrived, they found Doucet with blood on his chest but no apparent injuries. Deputies entered the home and found it in disarray with a broken table and a broken guitar on the floor that appeared have woman's hair stuck to it.

Deputies found the woman in an upstairs room, and she had injuries consistent with being struck by a blunt object, according to the report.

Doucet, who remains in custody, is now set for sentencing on May 21.

Doucet also has another pending case in Boulder County after he reportedly attacked another man with a machete in Longmont in 2020.

Doucet is set for a hearing on that case at the same time as his sentencing hearing, according to court records.

