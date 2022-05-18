Man found guilty of fleeing law enforcement repeatedly faces probation change for drug use

Nathan W. Miller of Dundee was convicted of multiple charges connected with a May 26, 2020 incident that concluded with this crash on Old Route 39 east of Sugarcreek

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A Dundee-area man who has been convicted of fleeing law enforcement officers repeatedly may have his probation modified or revoked because of alleged drug use.

According to a motions filed by prosecutors in three cases, Nathan W. Miller, 30, tested positive on April 18 for methamphetamine, amphetamine and marijuana.

The motions were written by assistant Tuscarawas County prosecutors Scott Deedrick and Robert Urban, Jr. and a probation officer with the Community Corrections Program.

In June, Miller was ordered to serve 120 days in jail for five charges arising from incidents on May 5, 2019, when he twice fled law enforcement in Tuscarawas County.

Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced Nathan W. Miller for three counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and one count each of resisting arrest and aggravated drug possession.

In addition to the jail term, the judge gave Miller a three-year prison sentence which he reserved in favor of two years' probation.

Ernest ordered Miller to pay $509 to compensate the county for damage to a cruiser. Miller rammed the vehicle driven by a deputy sheriff.

Also in June, Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos put Miller on probation for three years in two cases that included a total of three charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

The cases, filed in 2019 and 2020, included charges of criminal damaging or endangering, two counts of driving under license suspension or in violation of license restriction and two counts of receiving stolen property.

In one of the incidents, on May 26, 2020, Miller crashed a stolen car at state Route 39 and Old Route 39 east of Sugarcreek while fleeing from a deputy sheriff at estimated speeds of 80 to 90 mph.

For the May 26, 2020 case, Thomakos reserved a total term of four years in prison, which would only be served if Miller were to violate terms of his probation, which included keeping a job and staying away from alcohol.

For offenses committed May 2, 2020, Thomakos gave Miller an 18-month prison sentence, which would be imposed if probation terms were violated.

Judge Ernest has scheduled a hearing on the merits of the motion to revoke or modify Miller's probation on June 10.

