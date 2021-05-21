Man found guilty of forcible rape, oral copulation, domestic violence

May 21—A Yuba County Superior Court jury found a Marysville man guilty this week of forcible copulation of a minor, forcible rape of a minor, domestic violence, and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Marvin Wade, Jr., 37, had been on trial since May 12 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and two days later physically assaulting the girl's mother. The incidents took place in June 2020 when Wade was living with the two victims at Wade's grandparents' house.

The jury returned its verdict Wednesday afternoon. Earlier that day, attorneys presented closing arguments and the jury began deliberating.

"I thought it went well," Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna said. "...The victims were amazing, including the child victim and the prior victims."

The mother and child, along with prior victims of Wade, testified during the trial as well as a Marysville Police sergeant, a criminalist, a registered nurse, and Wade's grandparents.

"He'll never get a chance to hurt anyone again," Luna said.

The defense called Wade to the stand to testify during the trial.

"My client just wanted an opportunity for the jury to hear his side of the story, so he took the opportunity to tell it," defense attorney Robert Romero said.

He said the defense received a fair trial and Wade was able to fairly present his side.

"We fully appreciate the jury giving full consideration to the evidence we presented," Romero said.

The jury was deadlocked on count three of Wade's charges — dissuading a victim from reporting a crime. Wade was found not guilty of felony false imprisonment but guilty of the lesser offense of misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Luna said while she was disappointed in not getting a guilty verdict for the charged false imprisonment count, her focus was proving the counts of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt assisted Luna with prosecuting the case and said they appreciated the jury's time and patience in hearing the evidence.

Story continues

"It was not easy to listen to the details," McDevitt said.

Because of prior offenses, Wade faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2006, Wade was sentenced to 11 years, four months in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon, procuring a victim under 16 for prostitution, and rape.

Wade is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 14.