Man found guilty of gang-related murder

Dec. 21—A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon.

The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney's Office news release said.

Uptown Baker gang members had a verbal altercation with a rival gang member and they started flashing their gang signs at each other, the news release added. Then, several other Uptown Baker gang members, including Angel Gonzales arrived at the gas station to provide backup.

Gonzales came wearing a ski mask and had a loaded semi automatic firearm. Jonathan Canchola, a member of a rival gang, was assaulted by other gang members and stabbed twice, the news release said.

Gonzales shot him in the chest and left the scene, the DA's statement said.

He faces life without the possibility of parole in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing hearing.

Erik Escalera, a man who also faced charges in this incident, pleaded no contest to assault and had a participating in street gang charge and two assault charges dismissed last month.