Man found guilty in gang-related drive-by shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man was convicted Thursday for his role in the death of a teenager in a drive-by shooting in 2017.

Javier Saldana-Ibarra, 24, of Wood Cross, was found guilty in Third District Court of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old William Ryan, the Salt Lake County Attorney’s office said.

Teen accused in fatal Salt Lake City shooting to remain in juvenile detention, judge decides

Saldana-Ibarra was also convicted of one count of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm with injury, and two counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. All the charges were gang related, prosecutors say.

“Gun violence harms our community, individuals, and families. We will never tolerate gang or gun violence and we will always prosecute it to the fullest extent possible,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, in a statement.

The deadly shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2017 in Magna, court documents say.

Ryan and two others were standing outside his home when a white Volkswagen Jetta slowly rolled by and gunshots rang out. A bullet struck Ryan in the head. Another victim suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Witnesses told police that several people were in the Jetta. Saldana-Ibarra was identified as the driver.



Saldana-Ibarra is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.