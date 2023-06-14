Man found guilty, gets 2 life sentences in murder of pregnant Jacksonville mother, her baby

A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of a pregnant 19-year-old and her baby.

After the verdict, George Prince was sentenced by Judge Mark Borello to two consecutive life sentences in Florida State Prison without the possibility of parole, the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Iyana McGraw was found shot multiple times inside her townhome off of Justina Road in October 2019. She died just four days before her due date.

Prince lived near McGraw. Police said McGraw’s boyfriend allegedly “shot up” a nearby apartment over a drug feud. The person who lived there was Prince.

A witness was trying to stop Prince from retaliating, saying it’s not clear who “shot up” the home, according to the police report. The witness tells JSO Prince responded, “I don’t care, I kill women and children too.”

McGraw died from her injuries, but doctors were able to deliver her baby, Milan, who died a few months later due to complications from the shooting.

Another suspect in McGraw’s killing, Gerod Fields, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Investigators said Fields drove Prince to and from the shooting and was found with the murder weapon.

The State Attorney’s Office said Fields is waiting to be sentenced by Borello.

