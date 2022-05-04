Man found guilty in grand larceny trial

May 4—PRINCETON — A circuit court jury took less than 10 minutes Tuesday to find a Mercer County man charged with stealing a Kia SUV in December 2021 guilty of grand larceny and conspiracy.

Derek Schipper, 24, was charged with stealing a Kia that was parked at the Sheetz along Courthouse Road on Dec. 27, 2021, said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch.

The Kia was left unattended and running about 4:30 a.m. that day while the victim, who was on his way to work, stopped at the store, Lynch said. Schipper and his codefendant, Gregory Bryson, no age or address available, were in the parking lot. A surveillance video showed Schipper taking the vehicle. He also gave police a statement in which he said that he took it.

Lynch said the Kia was recovered about 12 hours later. Detective M.T. Hatfield with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department was the investigating officer.

Grand larceny has a possible term of one to 10 years in prison, and conspiracy has a term of one to five years. Schipper is being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

"Our law enforcement officers and our prosecutor's office take property theft crimes seriously," said Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran. "It's very clear that there has been way too much of this type of crime going on in our community over the years so we appreciate the jury's attentiveness, their listening to all of the facts of the case, and their diligence in returning a guilty verdict."

"I'm very proud of the work my office put into this case and proud of the sheriff's department's hard work," Cochran stated. "Hopefully this verdict lets people who like to steal from others know that these crimes will not be tolerated here in Mercer County."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

