Man found guilty of gross sexual imposition in Greene County

A man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl in Greene County.

On Tuesday, a jury returned guilty verdicts against Anthony D. Sellers for two felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes announced.

In early February of 2023, the victim passed a note to a family member telling them that Sellers had been sexually abusing her, according to the prosecutor’s office. The family member promptly reported the abuse to authorities.

The victim was interviewed and upon further investigation, it was determined the abuse occurred over the course of several years at residences in both Greene and Montgomery counties, the prosecutor’s office said.

Based on the information provided by the victim and corroborated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, Sellers was subsequently indicted for two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

The prosecutor’s office said he was found guilty of repeatedly groping the breasts of the teenage victim and will be sentenced after a presentence investigation is completed.

“It took courage for this child to come forward and tell the truth about what Anthony Sellers did to her. Today, the jury rewarded that courage, recognized that truth, and found Anthony Sellers guilty. Detective Christopher Sticka of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded the investigation, and Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison and Victim Advocate Rebecca Walsh put together the prosecution case. Working together, they achieved this successful outcome for the victim,” Hayes said.



