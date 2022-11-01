Man found guilty of hitting Dayton officer with ATV

A man accused of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been found guilty.

Deontaye Trammell, 27, was found guilty of charges including, but not limited to, felonious assault of a police officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, and obstruction of official business.

Trammell was acquitted of one count of felonious assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon.

On Aug. 14 2021, Trammell was driving an ATV in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, when two Dayton police officers signaled him and a large group of other ATVs, according to court records.

All the other ATV drivers drove off except Trammell, who appeared to be having engine trouble.

A Dayton police officer got out of his cruiser and gave orders for Trammell to step off of his vehicle.

Trammel restarted his vehicle and reversed at a high rate hitting a stopped truck behind him, then continued to try and drive, according to court records.

Trammell drove at the officer carrying him over a curb and into a traffic sign creating a large cut to the officer’s leg, according to court records.

He was wrestled from the vehicle and fought with officers until he was tased and bitten by a police dog, records show.

Police found a loaded handgun in Trammell’s backpack. He had no concealed carry permit, was on probation, and had an open court case involving an illegal firearm, police previously told News Center 7.

Trammell’s next day in court is set for Nov. 15.



