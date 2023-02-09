Man found guilty of impregnating 13-year-old girl

Feb. 8—A Kern County jury found an 18-year-old guilty Wednesday of impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Joseph Poindexter initiated a sexual relationship with the girl, who learned she was pregnant soon after, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office. Kern County Sheriff's deputies learned the girl was pregnant and collected DNA samples.

Results showed Poindexter was the father of a baby born in 2020, according to the news release.

"Age of consent laws are designed to protect children from sexual advances that they should never have to endure from adults," Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. "When adults violate these social and legal norms to sexually abuse children, the law provides significant consequences."

Poindexter faces 10 years in prison at a sentencing set for March 9.