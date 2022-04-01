Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, not guilty of murder, in fatal shooting in York

A man was found guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter but not guilty of first- and third-degree murder for fatally shooting a prospective member of a motorcycle club visiting York.

Dasean Morris, 20, of York, shot and killed Kyle Hagenbuch, who was looking to join the Thunderguards Motorcycle Club, outside its clubhouse on East Clarke Avenue near North Albemarle Street before 7:30 p.m. on July 31, 2020. The trial — including deliberations — spanned 10 days in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Hagenbuch, 26, of Leighton, Carbon County, later died at York Hospital.

"Not Guilty of Murder 1 and Murder 3," wrote Sandra Thompson, Morris' attorney, on Facebook. "This 20 year old has a second chance at life."

Prosecutors argued that Morris was driving a 2006 Acura TL, sped past members of the motorcycle club, stopped and fired one shot into the crowd. One of the motorcyclists then returned fire.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

York City police later found the car, connected the vehicle back to Morris and learned that he had cut off his dreadlocks. Law enforcement discovered the hair hidden in a drop ceiling, and one sample contained particles consistent with gunshot residue.

Morris testified that he was not in the car that night and cut his hair because he feared for his life.

According to his obituary, Hagenbuch graduated from Lehighton Area High School and worked several different jobs. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and played semi-professional football on the Carbon County Savages.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Lewis Reagan and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Greg Seiders prosecuted the case.

“I respect the decision of the jury and thank them for their long hours and hard work on this very difficult case," Reagan said.

President Judge Maria Musti Cook scheduled sentencing for June 6. Morris is being held without bail in York County Prison.

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

