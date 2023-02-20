Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Feb. 20—Pinkerman gets maximum sentence in fatal overdose

A South Point man accused of the selling drugs that caused a fatal overdose has had the maximum prison sentence imposed by the judge at a recent sentencing hearing.

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office, the case began on June 29, 2022 when an individual from the South Point area experienced a fatal overdose. After an investigation by the Lawrence County Quick Response Team and the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force, the information as sent to the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

In August 2022, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, of South Point, was indicted on charges of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs and fifth-degree trafficking in fentanyl-related compound.

A jury trial was held on Feb. 3 and 4 was held in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard with the prosecutor's office presenting evidence that Pinkerman sold the fentanyl that caused a death.

The jury found him guilty on all three charges.

At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Ballard accepted the state's recommendation and sentenced Pinkerman to the maximum sentence of 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison.

"Everyone in our community is adversely affected by substance use disorders," said Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson. "My office works to connect anyone suffering from the disorder to treatment and recognizes we must also hold those accountable who sell this poison in our community."