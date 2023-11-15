Man found guilty for June murder

Nov. 14—A North Bend man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of second-degree murder after a five-day jury trial.

The Coos County jury found Johnny Ray Bohannon guilty for the June 8 murder of Rebecca Reaves in Coos Bay.

Because murder is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon, Bohannon was automatically sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole before serving 25 years.

District Attorney R. Paul Frasier and Deputy District Attorney John Blanc tried the case.

Bohannon has been in the Coos County Jail since June 9 when he was arrested for the bludgeoning murder of Reaves.

In that case, Coos Bay police responded to a home on Idaho Drive after a 9-1-1 caller reported a deceased woman in the home. Officers found Reaves in her home, with Police Chief Chris Chapanar saying her killing was a result of "homicidal violence."

The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated to investigate the murder, and officers quickly determined Bohannon was a suspect.

Less than 24 hours after Reaves was found dead, Bohannon was arrested at the Coos Bay Police Department and was transferred to the county jail, where he has been held since.

With the guilty verdict and sentencing, Bohannon will soon be transferred to the custody of the Oregon Department of Correction to begin serving his sentence.

A criminal background check shows before the murder, Bohannon has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2005, when he was placed on probation on an assault charge.

Since then, Bohannon has faced multiple charges, mostly in Coos and Douglas counties. Some of the charges include harassment, assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, burglary, possession of methamphetamines and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.