Man found guilty in Kansas City Northland shooting that paralyzed the mother of his baby

A 45-year-old man has been convicted of three felonies in a Northland shooting that left the mother of his newborn baby paralyzed, Clay County prosecutors said on Friday.

Lonnell James, of Kansas City, was found guilty of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary. Trial proceedings began Monday and came to a close Friday.

Prosecutors say James shot his former girlfriend as she was soothing their newborn to sleep in 2020. The shooting victim, who now relies on a wheelchair, testified in the case, prosecutors said.

In a statement Friday, Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson praised the work of Gladstone police.

“The victim fought for her life after being shot by the defendant and it was our duty to fight for justice for her and all victims of assault,” Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said in a statement Friday. “The jury’s verdict sends a strong message to our community that violent crime will not be tolerated in Clay County.”

The felonies James was convicted of carry steep penalties. First-degree assault alone is a Class A felony that can result in a 30-year prison sentence under Missouri law.

James is scheduled to be sentenced March 21.