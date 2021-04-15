Man found guilty of killing Dayton friend over money to be sentenced today

Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 15—A man convicted of stabbing his friend in the neck and then running him over with his car after an argument over a small sum of money is set to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

James Miller, 57, was convicted on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault after a jury trial a couple of weeks ago. His defense team said that Miller was acting in self-defense when he stabbed 58-year-old Terry Young in the neck on July 8, 2020. They also said that Miller didn't hit the man with his vehicle.

Prosecutors asked Judge Mary Katherine Huffman in a sentencing memorandum to sentence Miller to the maximum sentence — 23 years to life in prison.

"Defendant murdered Terry Young and when he finally got caught and faced trial, he tried every lie in the book to get away with it," prosecutors said. "Defendant refused to accept responsibility for his actions, and he has never shown remorse for his actions. Defendant sat in the witness stand, after taking an oath, and lied to this Court and to the Jury. Unfortunately for him, but fortunately for Terry Young, the Jury saw through his lies, and found him Guilty on all charges."

"Furthermore, stabbing Terry to death was not enough for this Defendant. As Defendant was fleeing the scene, he saw Terry was still alive and still staggering, and made a conscious decision to hit Terry with his car to finish what he started. Once he knew the job was done, he headed down south to Virginia to live out the rest of his days," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Miller was arrested in Virginia and fought extradition back to Ohio.

The defense wrote that Miller grew up in Dayton and will be 72 years old before he is eligible for parole if the judge allowed him to serve his sentences at the same time.

"Mr. Miller has lived his life as a law-abiding member of the community," the defense wrote. "Mr. Miller has no prior felony convictions. The tragic events of July 8, 2020 were unusual, out of character, and highly unlikely to recur. Mr. Miller is deeply saddened and has great remorse for what happened between him and his friend."

Recommended Stories

  • Video of fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo to be released

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot described the body camera video as "excruciating" and warned parents to shield their children from it.

  • UN warns COVID-19 is `roaring back' as Yemen faces famine

    The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday that the world’s largest humanitarian crisis in Yemen is getting even worse with the COVID-19 pandemic “roaring back” in recent weeks as the Arab world’s poorest country faces a large-scale famine. In a grim update to the U.N. Security Council, Mark Lowcock said tens of thousands of people already are starving to death, with another 5 million just a step behind. Lowcock added that March was also the deadliest so far this year for civilians, with more than 200 killed or injured as a result of hostilities -- a quarter of the casualties in the oil-rich central province of Marib where Houthi rebel forces are pressing a military offensive.

  • ‘Sedition Caucus’ Josh Hawley under fire for ‘bizarre’ and ‘shameless’ photo shoot with Capitol police

    ‘This is like Jefferson Davis standing with the Union Army,’ says one social media user

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Biden news - live: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • To avoid Greitens redux, Missouri House plans to fire Rick Roeber before he can quit

    The Missouri House intends to make sure state Rep. Rick Roeber can’t turn around and falsely claim exoneration like Eric Greitens.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Daunte Wright Was Training Others

    BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Officer Kimberly A. Potter was in the midst of a routine training day Sunday, demonstrating her decades of policing know-how to less experienced officers in the Brooklyn Center Police Department. But that training came to an abrupt and horrifying end when Potter, who is white, shot Daunte Wright, a Black 20-year-old man, in his car as he tried to avoid arrest. Body camera video shows that the officer shouted “Taser!” while pointing a handgun at Wright, who was unarmed; she then fired a single round into his chest, killing him, in what the authorities in Minnesota have described as a deadly mistake. With protests unfolding each night in Brooklyn Center, Potter, a veteran officer of 26 years, and Tim Gannon, the department’s police chief, both resigned their posts Tuesday. The abrupt departures came a day after the city manager who oversaw the department was fired, and as the city of 30,000 residents remained boarded up; National Guard troops stood with guns outside the city’s police station, which has been the center of nightly clashes. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Outside Potter’s home in another Minneapolis suburb Tuesday morning, police officers looked on as workers placed concrete barriers and black metal fencing around the home, fortifying it in a fashion similar to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, where Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer who had trained younger officers, is on trial in the death of George Floyd. Potter, with her decades on the force, was acting as a training officer, assigned to guide less experienced colleagues Sunday night, a spokesperson for the police union that represents her said, when Wright was pulled over for an expired registration on his car. The union that represents Potter declined to comment on the events that followed, and her lawyer, Earl Gray, said that she did not wish to talk. City officials did not respond to requests for her employment records. In 1995, she was first licensed as a police officer in Minnesota and took a job with the Brooklyn Center police. Potter, 48, was the president of the police union in recent years, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Potter graduated from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, a small Catholic school, in 1994 with a criminal justice major, a school official said. There is no indication in available records that she had shot anyone before. She was the police union president in August 2019, when she was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene after two Brooklyn Center police officers shot and killed Kobe Dimock-Heisler, 21. A report later concluded that Dimock-Heisler, who was described as mentally ill, had lunged at a police officer with a knife during a domestic disturbance call. Potter advised each of the officers to go into separate squad cars, turn off their body cameras and not talk to each other, according to the report last year by the Hennepin County attorney. No charges were filed in the case. Potter’s husband, Jeffrey Potter, was also a police officer, serving in the Fridley Police Department in Minnesota for 28 years until his retirement in 2017. According to a community newsletter, Jeffrey Potter was an instructor in the department, training officers in use of force, Taser use and crowd control. In a letter Kimberly Potter sent to city officials Tuesday, she said she had “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.” At a news conference announcing the departures, Mayor Mike Elliott acknowledged that of the nearly 50 police officers in the department, he knew of none who actually lived in the city they patrolled. “We do feel very strongly that we need officers to be from the community,” Elliott said. “People want justice. They want full accountability under the law. That’s what we will continue to work for.” The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a state agency in Minnesota, is conducting an investigation into Wright’s shooting, and the Washington County Attorney’s Office could bring charges against Potter. Elliott also called for Gov. Tim Walz to transfer the case from the Washington County Attorney’s Office to the state attorney general, Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting Chauvin — a move that appeared unlikely. On Tuesday afternoon, city officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul invoked a curfew of 10 p.m., preparing for more protests in the evening. Tony Gruenig, a commander in the Police Department who was appointed acting chief of police Tuesday, said he had not yet formulated a plan to respond to the anger in the community. “We’re just trying to wrap our heads around the situation and try to create some calm,” he said. For many in Brooklyn Center, though, the day’s resignations brought little hope of real change. Michelle Winters, a resident of nearby Brooklyn Park, said justice would not be served until police officers who killed people were charged as if they were civilians. “They should charge them as they charge one of us,” said Winters, who is Black and was standing in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday, where protesters were gearing up for another night of demonstrations. No matter what the mayor does, she said, residents will not be satisfied unless the police stop killing people. “As long as you keep doing this and doing this over again, it’s not going to get better,” she said. “I don’t care if they call in the National Guard every month, that’s not going to help anything.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Stewart on 'heartbreaking' health effects for veterans exposed to 'burn pits'

    Activist and comedian says we can't leave servicemembers hanging 'this is the cost of war' on 'The Story'

  • The US is readying sanctions against Russia over the SolarWinds cyber attack. Here's a simple explanation of how the massive hack happened and why it's such a big deal

    Federal investigators and cybersecurity experts say that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is probably responsible for the attack.

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

    Sivan worked with Flack Studios to transform the space while preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Note helped rescuers find two missing campers in Death Valley

    The note read: ‘Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water’

  • Geophysicist accused in Capitol riot named flight risk for trying to flee to Switzerland

    The alleged rioter claims he was just trying to help the police and that Donald Trump lied to him

  • France urges citizens to leave Pakistan amid anti-French protests

    An email from the French embassy warns of "serious threats" after anti-blasphemy protests.

  • Massie, Nadler spar over masks and social distancing at House Judiciary Committee meeting

    A House Judiciary Committee meeting went off the rails Wednesday as Republican members lodged complaints about mask and social distancing requirements

  • Lady Gaga responds to fans' petition for an 'Artpop' sequel as the 7-year-old album rockets to No. 2 on iTunes

    The "Rain On Me" singer responded to praise of the album on Twitter and addressed requests to release a sequel to the 2013 project.