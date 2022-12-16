Man found guilty of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation theft in Seminole County court

A Seminole County man has been found guilty of killing his ex-roommate over a stolen PlayStation video game console.

A jury decided that Jake Bilotta lured Joshua Barnes to a home in 2018, and stabbed him several times.

Bilotta had claimed self-defense.

Bilotta told the jury he was chopping up marijuana with a large knife when he went to open the door for Barnes with the knife in hand.

The jury had requested more time Thursday to review body camera and crime scene videos and to listen to testimony from a co-defendant.

