Man found guilty of killing Ga. deputies found dead in prison cell, officials say

A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago was found dead in his cell on Sunday.

Ricky Dubose is believed to have committed suicide after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia.

Dubose was recently convicted and sentenced in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

Last week, a jury of his peers unanimously sentenced Dubose to death.

Dubose, 29, was already serving a 20-year sentence for a 2015 armed robbery and assault in Elbert County when he escaped.

He had been in prison earlier, as well, officials said.

Dubose was pronounced deceased by the coroner at the facility at 5:56 p.m. GDC, in conjunction with the GBI is conducting an investigation into the death, as standard procedure.

