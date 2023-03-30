Man found guilty of killing Grassfield High School student during 2016 drug deal outside Virginia Beach restaurant

A Chesapeake man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a Grassfield High School senior during a 2016 drug deal in a Virginia Beach restaurant parking lot.

A jury found Jacquan Wilson, 24, guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and illegal use of a firearm at the end of a three-day trial in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. Wilson, who was 17 when the shooting occurred, could get up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in June.

The shooting happened May 1, 2016, outside an Applebee’s restaurant on General Booth Boulevard.

Wilson and his friend Andarion McInnis had arranged to meet 18-year-old Bryant Austin Cueto there to buy some Xanax from him. Cueto was a senior at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake at the time and was driven to the restaurant that day by a friend.

When Wilson and McInnis arrived, Wilson climbed into the backseat of Cueto’s friend’s car, pulled out a gun and demanded Cueto hand over the drugs. When Cueto refused, McInnis ordered Wilson to “pop him.”

Wilson fired once, striking Cueto in his back. Cueto died at a hospital a short time later. Wilson and McInnis were arrested a few days later, and police said Wilson confessed to his role in the crime.

Wilson first went to trial in the case in February 2019 but a mistrial was declared on the last day after two jurors’ cars were broken into. Prosecutors and the defense said they were concerned the incident might impact the jurors’ ability to be fair and impartial in their deliberations.

Wilson represented himself during his second trial this week. He chose not to testify, call any witnesses or present any evidence, according to Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

McInnis was tried in February 2017. A jury acquitted him of murder, but convicted him of robbery, conspiracy and gun charges. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

