Man found guilty of May 2020 murder of wife in Thurston County

A man has been found guilty of the May 2020 murder of his wife, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

On May 3, Michael Brower was found guilty of second-degree murder-domestic violence while armed with a firearm in the presence of a child. He will be sentenced in August, according to a news release.

On May 20, 2020, shortly before 8 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting in the 21900 block of Beach Side Drive Southeast, which is in the Clearwood community, 10 miles south of Yelm.

When deputies arrived, they found 30-year-old Tuyen Brower dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Michael Brower has been in custody at the Thurston County Jail since the incident.

The couple’s four children, all under the age of 10 at the time, were home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.