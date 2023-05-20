Man found guilty on multiple murder, assault charges in 2022 Everett double homicide

A man was found guilty Monday on multiple murder and assault charges connected to a 2022 double homicide in Everett.

According to the Everett Police Department, Shayne Baker was found guilty of shooting Zachary Monary on June 19, 2022. Monary was shot multiple times in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Colby Ave. and died on the scene, but life-saving efforts by EPD officers and Everett Fire Department medics brought him back to life.

Baker was also found guilty of shooting and killing Anthony Burnett and Anthony Jolly on the following day, June 20, 2022. Another man, Trent Wood, was wounded in that shooting.

According to police, the three victims were shot while sitting in the living room of their home in the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue. Wood, the only survivor of the shooting, was able to identify the shooter by the first name “Shayne.” Surveillance footage also showed that the suspect shot at an unidentified person outside of the home before getting away.

Surveillance footage confirmed that the same suspect car was used in both shootings, police said. On June 21, 2022, an EPD sergeant found the car in the 2600 block of Broadway Ave. and arrested Baker, who was in the driver’s seat. A stolen gun was also found in the car.

Baker was booked into the Snohomish County Jail and charged with the following crimes:

Two counts of second-degree murder with firearms enhancements for killing Burnett and Jolly.

Two counts of first-degree assault with firearms enhancements and attempting-to-kill enhancements for shooting Monary and Wood.

One count of first-degree assault with a firearms enhancement for shooting at the unidentified person while getting away from the Lexington Ave. shooting.

One count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Baker’s trial for the combined cases began April 17, 2023, and concluded with closing arguments on May 12. On Monday, May 15, Baker was found guilty on all charges and enhancements.

Baker’s sentencing is tentatively scheduled for June 21.