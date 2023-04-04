Man found guilty of murder of 20-year-old babysitter after retrial

A man was found guilty of the 2017 death of a woman for the second time.

Chuckie Lee, 44, was sentenced on murder, felonious assault and gun charges for the death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg.

In Lee’s original trial, he represented himself. In the retrial, he was represented by an attorney.

On March 12, 2017 20-year-old Brandenburg stepped outside her cousin’s home to talk to a friend, when she was hit by two of over 30 bullets fired by Lee.

Lee previously testified he was intending to shoot Brandeburg’s cousin Ricky Maves Jr., whose children she was babysitting.

Lee and Maves had gotten into an argument at The Glass Hat Bar before the shooting.

In September 2018 Lee was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison.

Lee is expected to be sentenced next month.

We will follow this developing story and update as new information becomes available.



