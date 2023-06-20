Man found guilty of murder in 2019 killing of ex-girlfriend in Worcester restaurant

A jury has found Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing his former work colleague and ex-girlfriend, Amanda Dabrowski, to death in a crowded Worcester restaurant in 2019, guilty of murder on Tuesday.

The jury also found Asencio guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Before jurors deliberated, prosecutors outlined their case of Asencio, calling the murder of Dabrowski “pre-meditated.”

“First degree murder accomplished by deliberate pre-mediated and with extreme atrocity and cruelty,” said Edward Karcasinas, Assistant District Attorney Worcester.

“I ask you to return the verdict not guilty by reason of mental defect,” said Robert Griffin, defense attorney.

The question in front of the jury is not so much if Asencio killed Dabrowski, but if he was mentally competent at the time. Prosecutors say there is no mental illness in this case.

“Fueled by jealously and rage, Mr. Asencio murdered Amanda Dabrowski,” said Karcasinas.

The prosecution says Asencio tried to kill Amanda in her Ayer home, fled the country, and came back. He’s accused of tracking her by taping a cell phone to her car. He followed her to O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester where he entered with two large knives Surveillance video shows him wandering around the restaurant until he found Amanda and stabbed her 58 times.

“The ability to function does not mean you are not psychotic. It does not mean you are not mentally ill,” said Griffin. The defense says since Asencio has been medicated, he has improved. “His motive was to stop hearing the voices. in his defective mind, the only way he could do that was to do what he did.”

Several patrons jumped in to try to save Amanda and secure Asencio who asked to die. Prosecutors argue that further proves he planned to murder Amanda. “He was following his own internal dialogue to find and kill Amanda, the woman who ruined his life,” said Karcasinas.

