Man found guilty of murder, kidnapping in 2016 death of East Rutherford woman

HACKENSACK − A jury on Tuesday found Francis Tattoli guilty of the murder and kidnapping of Monet Thomas, a woman who lived in his apartment building.

Tattoli was found guilty of three of the four charges against him. The jury found him guilty of murder, kidnapping and felony murder while finding him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Thomas was killed by Tattoli in December 2016 after bringing her dog in from a walk outside. The East Rutherford man dragged her into his apartment, overpowered her and strangled her. Surveillance footage from the apartment hallway caught Thomas kicking and thrashing for six minutes while Tattoli had his hands around her neck.

Thomas' body was discovered in Tattoli's apartment by her boyfriend Jonathan Ferreira.

Tears broke out among friends and family of Thomas as Judge Keith Bachmann asked the jury for its verdict.

Francis Tattoli sits at the defense table during his trial in Hackensack on Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Francis Tattoli is on trial for the killing and attempted kidnapping of 25-year-old Monet Thomas in December 2016.

Defense attorney Brian Neary argued that his client's years of drug use caused him to attack Thomas that cold December night. During his questioning of Ferreira, Neary asked Thomas' boyfriend if he knew about Tattoli's phencyclidine or PCP problem. Ferreira said Tattoli's brother had told him of his brother's drug use but he didn't witness it for himself until he moved into the Summer Street apartment.

Ferreira told the court he had known the Tattoli family since at least 2000 and that Tattoli's oldest brother was one of his closest friends.

Ferreira told Neary and the court he was able to discern whether or not someone was sober and that he had seen Tattoli act both passively and aggressively when high. The owner of the building lived with Ferreira and Thomas temporarily and Ferreira said he was helping him get sober.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

In a separate statement to NorthJersey.com, Neary said he was disappointed with the verdict and that the video footage was considered overwhelming evidence by the jury.

Neary said he will review the options he has next and hope for a fair sentencing for Tattoli.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment following the verdict.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: East Rutherford NJ man found guilty in Monet Thomas murder