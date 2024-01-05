Man found guilty of murder in Portsmouth sentenced to 35 years in prison

A man convicted of murder in Portsmouth was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday, the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said.

Johnny Rodriguez was found guilty in November of first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Rodriguez was at the home of a neighbor, Lawrence Cowfer, on Feb. 19, 2022, when the two got into an argument. Rodriguez shot Cowfer, 35, at point blank range in the face and killed him. Six children were inside Cowfer’s home at the time of the shooting.

Rodriguez turned himself into police nine days after.

After Rodriguez was found guilty, he opted to be sentenced by the judge who presided over the jury trial. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 6 months of post-release supervision. Additional charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a murder added three years to his sentence, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor added a year each.

The sentences will run consecutively.