Man found guilty of murder, sentenced in stabbing at Fort Worth grocery store

A 68-year-old man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Monday for fatally stabbing a man at a Fort Worth grocery store in 2019.

A Tarrant County jury convicted Sammy Sparks, of Fort Worth, in the murder of Kenneth Daniels, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. The trial was held in Judge Chris Wolfe’s 213th District Court.

In March 2019, Daniels was at Como Grocery Store buying meat when someone started to pick on him at the store counter, Daniels’ sister told the Star-Telegram at the time. Daniels lived at The Resting Place, an assisted living center in west Fort Worth. Daniels was allowed to leave the living center, and the store was a place he went frequently, his sister said previously.

His sister said at the time that someone began picking on her 58-year-old brother at the grocery store counter, which led to his murder.

“I had told him if people started picking on him to walk away,” Joann Daniels said in a March 2019 telephone interview. “I don’t know why people picked on him.”

At about 7 p.m., Sparks stabbed Daniels in the store. Sparks was arrested at the scene at 5536 Bonnell Ave.

On Monday, Sparks filed a motion to appeal the jury’s verdict, according to court documents.