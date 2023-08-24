Man found guilty of murdering beloved teacher Rubye James. What will the punishment be?

A jury Wednesday found Joshua McClellan guilty of first-degree murder and armed burglary in the slaying of beloved 92-year-old retired teacher Rubye James in 2017.

The 12-member panel will hear more evidence next week to determine if McClellan should be executed or serve life in prison.

Defense attorney Frank Bankowitz argued in his closing argument that the state’s giant computer screen, showing evidence and witnesses’ names, should have read, “Florida vs. Krystopher Laws.”

Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio on Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2023) holds up Krystopher Laws' sweater and a photo of the sweater taken at the crime scene. This was during the trial of Laws' co-defendant, Joshua McClellan. The men were accused of killing Rubye James in 2017.

Laws is the co-defendant in this case. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to his role in the frenzied murder in return for a life prison sentence.

Bankowitz pointed to 12 pieces of evidence with Laws’ DNA, and only one, “a tiny Band-Aid” lying on the floor of her car, that contained McClellan’s.

Some samples were inconclusive. “I submit to you that if it can’t be included it must be excluded,” the defense lawyer said.

Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio said that’s not true. DNA doesn’t always show up or be easily identified, but there was plenty of evidence showing the two young men went to James’ house and attacked her the minute she opened her front door.

Background about the case

Concerned friends, who had not heard from James since early Feb. 7, gathered at her house on Edgewood Road and called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for a well-being check on the afternoon of Feb. 8.

A potted plant was turned over and her glasses and a house slipper was lying on the front porch.

Witnesses testified that James, who had bars on her doors, wouldn’t open the door to strangers, but she knew McClellan because he had done yard work for her.

Joshua McClellan in court on Monday (Aug. 21, 2023.)

Her neatly kept ranch-style house had been ransacked, spattered with blood and drag marks to the garage. Her car had been stolen.

The white 2016 Hyundai Veloster was found in the parking lot of Snow Place Apartments on Sunnyside five miles away, where McClellan lived with his mother. A sheriff’s cadaver dog found her body in a shallow grave in a wooded area nearby.

Crime scene investigators found two sets of bloody shoe prints. Camuccio reminded jurors about how an analyst compared the prints to life-sized photographs — one size 10, the other 12 — with a plastic overlay taken from the shoes, including one of McClellan’s found in a trash can.

Bankowitz said investigators should have made McClellan try on the shoes on camera.

Camuccio said it was “the most frustrating thing” he heard. “What would he say about DNA then?”

He also said the idea that Laws would change shoes to a different size was ridiculous.

Earlier coverage: Retired teacher, 92, was killed in 2017. A trial is underway for one of the accused killers

Most damning, Camuccio said, was that despite McClellan denying killing James, he admitted to being with Laws all night.

McClellan even described a sweater Laws was wearing that night. Laws admitted leaving it at the house. Camuccio held it up for the jurors to see.

The prosecutor pointed toward McClellan, sitting quietly, dressed in a suit at the defense table.

“His weapon, his victim, his prize,” he said, referring to the car. “Who had the key? He did.”

The trial resumes Tuesday, with dueling expert mental health experts testifying during the penalty phase.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Jury finds man guilty in murder of beloved teacher Rubye James, 92