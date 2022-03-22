Man found guilty of murdering Dover Area High School student Emily Shoemaker

A man was found guilty on Tuesday of shooting and killing a Dover Area High School student out of revenge after she robbed a lower-level drug dealer who sold for marijuana for him.

DaiQuan Dickerson, 20, of Red Lion, was convicted of first-degree murder and related offenses at the conclusion of a 6 1/2-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas in the killing of Emily Shoemaker, which happened near the intersection of South Beaver Street and West College Avenue in York on Dec. 12, 2019. She was 17.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possible of parole.

Shoemaker had reached out to Dickerson’s middleman, Sterling Frantz, over Snapchat and agreed to buy a half-ounce of marijuana from him for $100 or $120. They met up outside his apartment on North Newberry Street across from Farquhar Park in York.

When Frantz got into the front-passenger seat of her lime green 2007 Kia Soul, Shoemaker’s friends — Tyrese Dugan and Fuhrman Dennis — robbed him.

Frantz testified that he told Dickerson what happened. He later asked, “Hey, do you want to go for a drive and smoke?"

Dickerson drove them in a gray 2016 Nissan Altima that belonged to his girlfriend at the time, Caylah Webb. That’s the point at which the stories of the two men, though, start to differ.

While on South Court Avenue and East College Avenue in York, Dickerson, he testified, spotted Shoemaker’s SUV and repeatedly asked if that was the vehicle. Frantz balked. He said he didn’t have his glasses or contact lenses and feared what could happen.

Next, Dickerson, he testified, drove into the wrong lane, pulled up alongside the SUV, rolled down the front-passenger window — and pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired over him.

Shoemaker later crashed into a tree on West College Avenue near Cookes House Lane in York. She was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at York Hospital.

Following the shooting, Frantz testified that Dickerson bragged, “I shot that [expletive] 10 times.”

Dickerson then handed the handgun to his friend, Mehki Simmons, a/k/a “Duwop,” and told him to get rid of the weapon, Frantz testified.

His ex-fiancée, Trinity Rebman, testified that she also watched that happen. But their accounts conflicted in several other ways.

Frantz, 23, of York, remains charged with first- and third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He said he received no promises for his testimony but hoped for some sort of deal.

On cross-examination, Frantz admitted that he lied on multiple occasions to police and changed his story three times.

Frantz acknowledged that he initially told law enforcement that Dickerson remarked, “I don’t know how many times I shot. I normally shoot 9 to 10. I wonder what I shot, I wonder what I shot.” Then, he commented, “I shot her, and I killed somebody,” Frantz testified.

In this photo from Sept. 4, 2018, Emily Shoemaker (12) keeps the ball in play during a volleyball came between Dover Area High School and Red Lion Area Senior High School. Shoemaker, 17, of Dover Township, was shot and killed on West College Avenue near South Beaver Street in York on Dec. 12, 2018.

Meanwhile, Dickerson testified that he sometimes fronted marijuana to Frantz. He would be responsible for paying him back for the weed — no matter what happened.

Dickerson testified that Frantz spotted Shoemaker’s SUV on South Court Avenue and East Princess Street in York and told him to follow the vehicle.

Later, Dickerson said, he braked and drove into the opposite lane to avoid a crash. He said he went to pick up his cellphone and dropped a blunt, burning his pants.

When he looked over, Dickerson testified, Frantz was firing and then exclaimed, “Go, go, go. They’re shooting.”

York City Police Detective Kyle Pitts testified that he and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Dickerson at the Motel 6 off U.S. Route 30 in Manchester Township after the shooting.

Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder set sentencing for May 27. Dickerson is being held without bail in York County Prison.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

