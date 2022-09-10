Man found guilty of murdering his ex-wife, her brother

Sep. 9—Kern County jurors found a man guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, recklessly evading a police officer and carrying a concealed firearm Friday in the deaths of his ex-wife and her brother.

Moris Gilmete killed the mother of his four children, 34-year-old Louise Abraham, and her brother Carlos Abraham, 20, while drinking with a group of neighbors at their apartments on Union Avenue in 2019. Defense attorney Gary Turnbull was seeking a second-degree murder conviction for his client, not claiming his client was innocent but rather was intoxicated when the crime occurred.

Gilmete said he had been drinking since 10 a.m. the day he killed the Abrahams on Sept. 23, 2019, and repeatedly said he didn't remember what happened when interviewed by police. The prosecution disagreed with his level of inebriation, and Gilmete's statements about his lapse in memory. No evidence was presented as to Gilmete's level of intoxication.

Gilmete changed his story when being interviewed by police, according to evidence presented during his trial. He said the first shot was fired accidentally, and then he decided to start shooting at everyone. The convicted murderer also said he wanted to aim at his neighbors because they were stupid, according to a video played in court.

Deputy District Hunter Starr also said Louise Abraham and Gilmete had a history of domestic violence. Turnbull said the wife hadn't called police on her husband in seven years prior to the 2019 incident.

The trial began Sept. 1 and lasted about one week. Gilmete faces life without the possibility of parole at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 11, according to Starr.