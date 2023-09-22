Man found guilty of murdering Lodi liquor store owner

Sep. 22—The man accused of killing a local liquor store owner three years ago was found guilty by a San Joaquin County jury last week.

Sheridan Thomas, Jr., 23 will appear before Judge Lance Jacot on Nov. 11 for sentencing in the 2020 murder and robbery of Gurminder "Gary" Parmar.

Thomas was also found guilty of being a prohibited person is possession of a firearm, using a firearm to cause great bodily injury, as well as a second strike felony.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office was not seeking the death penalty against Thomas, according to court records.

On Nov. 13, 2020 at about 11 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an unresponsive clerk at Tokay Liquors, located at 548 S. Sacramento St.

Upon arrival, officers found Parmar, 56, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures on Parmar, but he died at the scene, police said.

Thomas, Larry Thornton and Maleek Carter-Rea were arrested Dec. 4, 2020 with the help of the Stockton Police Department.

A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old Stockton boy, was arrested days later.

Charges against Carter-Rea were eventually dropped.

At the time of his murder, neighboring business owners and customers remembered Parmar a nice guy who was always friendly to people, with many referring to him as "boss man."

According to court records, Thomas was arrested by Stockton police officers on Nov. 20, 2020 on suspicion of evading police and driving the wrong way, evading with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Thornton was arrested by Lodi police for two other robberies that occurred on Nov. 11 and Nov. 6 of that year, as well as for being a convicted person in possession of a firearm. He was arrested on Oct. 29 for evading police. Thornton had also been arrested by Stockton officers in February of 2020 on suspicion of carrying a loaded concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a prohibited person carrying ammunition, according to court records.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison last November for his role in Parmar's murder, according to court records.