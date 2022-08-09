Man found guilty on over a dozen charges connected to deadly Dayton jazz club, supermarket shootings

A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man facing more than a dozen charges connection with two shootings in 2019 that killed to men and injured another.

Christopher Smith, 31, was charged in December 2019 in connections to shootings outside a Dayton jazz club and supermarket that resulted in the deaths of 33-year-olds Brandon Harris and Clarence Brown.

On Friday, a jury found Smith guilty of four counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault and four counts of having weapons while under disability.

Police say Smith shot Harris and another man, William Earnest, with a .40 handgun early morning on December 5, 2019 outside Rick’s Jazz Club, according to court records.

News Center 7 previously reported that later that morning, Smith shot Brown with the same type of gun in front of the Save Food Super Market on Germantown Street, within 100 feet of the jazz club.

Smith’s trial started in late June and News Center 7 was in court for closing statements last week.

Smith remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23 at noon.