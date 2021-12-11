Man found guilty of possession, promotion of child porn

Dec. 11—A jury found Nicholas Hoyt guilty of 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and an additional 10 counts of Promotion of Child Pornography Dec. 8 in the 13th District Court of Navarro County.

According to District Attorney Will Thompson, federal authorities were initially notified by an internet company that the company's internal system had flagged a certain online identifier for transmission of possible child pornography. The tip was eventually forwarded to the Texas Attorney General's Office and a regional child exploitation task force for investigation.

In the course of the investigation, a search warrant was executed for a home where Hoyt was located and numerous electronic devices were seized including his cell phone. Forensic searches of the devices revealed numerous images of children engaged in sexual acts along with evidence of Hoyt downloading and transmitting such images.

Several investigators from the task force testified in the trial. The State's case was presented by Assistant District Attorney Pink Dickens and ADA Sherry Shumer. Hoyt elected for the judge to determine sentencing and a hearing has been set for Jan. 24.