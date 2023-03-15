Man found guilty of rape after attack in South End

A man who was arrested in 2019 for rape charges has been found guilty, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Rogelio Ramirez, 32, was found guilty of second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense after the attack in December 2019.

According to the district attorney’s office, a woman was out celebrating in the South End, but Ramirez raped her in her apartment after being dropped off.

The district attorney’s office said evidence pointed to another alleged assault involving Ramirez in his car, but the jury didn’t convict him on charges related to that incident.

Ramirez has a lengthy criminal history.

In 2014, he was charged with assault for grabbing a woman at the SouthPark Mall and taking a picture up her dress.

At the time, police received similar calls at the mall of a peeping tom harassing women, but Ramirez was ultimately found not guilty.

In August 2018, Ramirez was charged with assaulting a woman in a parking deck at UNC Charlotte, but his charges were dropped when the victim failed to appear in court.

Ramirez was sentenced to a total of 144-294 months in prison, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

