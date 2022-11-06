Man found guilty of robbing 3 banks throughout Orange County faces up to 80 years in federal prison

A federal jury has found a man accused of robbing two Winter Park banks earlier this year, guilty, according to the Department of Justice.

LaTavis Deyonta MacKroy, 28, faces a maximum penalty of 80 years in federal prison after he was arrested by Winter Park police as the suspect involved in two bank robberies back in April.

He was charged with three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.

Legal officials said that MacKroy attempted to rob four different banks, which included the Fairwinds Credit Union and the TD Bank in Winter Park, a Chase Bank in Kissimmee, and a Regions Bank in Orange City as shown through testimony and evidence presented.

He stole more than $10,000 from three of the four banks, federal law enforcement said.

Mackroy was a federal prisoner residing at a halfway house in Orlando and was scheduled to be released soon.

As shown in security camera footage, he wore a face mask and sunglasses to conceal his identity in all four robberies.

However, a demand note that MacKroy would use for each robbery was left behind as evidence at the final location, the FBI said.

On April 26, with the assistance of the FBI, MacKroy was taken into federal custody for violation of probation.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023.

