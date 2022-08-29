Man found guilty in severe abuse of toddler

A Tallahassee man who was arrested in 2019 after a toddler in his care was found severely abused and neglected was convicted on numerous charges after a jury trial.

Clayton Pafford, 26, was found guilty Friday of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, aggravated child neglect and other crimes after a four-day trial in Leon Circuit Court. Sentencing has been set for Sept. 20.

Pafford was accused of abusing the 2-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend, Heather Reid, who was also arrested. In May 2019, first responders were called to their home after he shook and beat her. They performed CPR, which prosecutors said saved her life.

Over a period of time, the girl was subjected to hunger, cigarette and hot water burns, severe insect bites and rib fracture, the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“The victim has since recovered (with the exception of some permanent damage to her eyes and teeth, and lasting damage from the psychological trauma that was inflicted upon her) and been adopted by a loving family,” prosecutors said.

Reid, 30, told investigators she noticed injuries on the child after leaving her alone with Pafford but never reported it out of fear she would be taken away.

She still faces several counts of child neglect herself, though a trial date hasn’t been set. Reid was arrested again last year on lewd or lascivious battery after allegedly having sex with an underage boy.

