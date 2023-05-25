Man found guilty of shooting at girlfriend at least 9 times, killing her

May 24—A Kern County jury found a man guilty Wednesday of shooting at his girlfriend at least nine times and killing her, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Samuel Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Shavonna Wilson after shooting her at a motel parking lot. Law enforcement officers tracked down Brown the same day but the defendant didn't stop and led police officers on a chase, a news release said.

After police officers stopped Brown, they found one pound of methamphetamine in his car, the news release added.

Jurors also convicted Brown of assault regarding an unrelated incident in which Brown trespassed into a property in the Shafter and Wasco area and beat a 70-year-old man. The victim and a friend saw Brown driving a U-haul on the property and tried to block his path with a pickup truck, the news release said.

That's when Brown punched the 70-year-old repeatedly, the news release said.

Jurors convicted Brown of murder, drug, weapons and attempted carjacking charges. His sentencing is set for June 23 where he faces 123 years in prison.