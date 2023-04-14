Man found guilty of shooting Rockford-area deputy in 2017

A Rockford man has been found guilty of shooting a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy in 2017.

Jordan D. Spates was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated battery of a firearm after a jury trial before Judge Brendan Maher.

Spates fired three rounds at Deputy Stephen Wright on Sept. 23, 2017, hitting him twice, once in the right bicep and once in the left shoulder.

Related: 3 to split reward after arrest in Winnebago County deputy shooting case

Spates fled on foot after firing at Wright in the area of Prairie Road and South Springfield Avenue.

He was arrested on Oct. 17, 2017, at a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and extradited to Winnebago County to face the charges.

Spates faces more than 100 years in prison on the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Jordan Spates found guilty of shooting Rockford-area deputy in 2017