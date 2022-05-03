Man found guilty of shooting victim over game of UNO at Cobb County party

A Cobb County man has been found guilty of aggravated assault after officials said he shot a man over a game of UNO.

Taylor Grant, 34, shot a man during a party at Grant’s cousin’s house on Dec. 13, 2020. The district attorney’s office said Grant and the victim, who was visiting from out of town, began arguing after the group played a game of UNO.

Grant shot the victim in the bicep and threatened to shoot him again and kill him.

“Intoxication seemed to be the catalyst for the events of December 13th. However, it was no excuse for the excessive force that Grant used,” Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks said.

Grant called for an Uber to take the victim to his home in Fulton County. When police later found him, the victim told officers he was shot during a drive-by and didn’t know who shot him.

The victim underwent several surgeries when he returned to California and called Cobb County police to tell them what really happened. During the trial, the victim testified he didn’t want anyone to get in trouble and that’s why he lied about the drive-by.

The jury heard additional testimony from people at the party and the victim’s doctor. They found Grant guilty on aggravated assault charge.

Sentencing has been set for a later date.

