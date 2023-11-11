Man found guilty of stabbing death in Santa Ana

A suspect was found guilty of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in Santa Ana.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Ivan Herrera, 23, by the Santa Ana Police Department.

On Jan. 6, 2022, officers responded to reports of a man down on the 1200 block of West Pine Street around 7:05 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered an unresponsive man who was suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Ivan Herrera, 23, was found guilty of stabbing a man to death in Santa Ana on Jan. 6, 2022. (Santa Ana Police Department)

As detectives investigated the case, they found surveillance footage of Herrera approaching the victim and stabbing him in the chest, police said.

Herrera was located and arrested. On Oct. 25, Herrera stood trial for murder at the Orange County Superior Court.

On Nov. 8, he was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury. He remains in custody and will be sentenced at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

The victim’s identity was not released.

