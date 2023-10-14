Man found guilty of Superior sexual assault after retrial

Oct. 13—A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Superior in 2021 was found guilty after a retrial this week.

Nehemiah Pat Kayanga Bazalaki, 33, was found guilty of sexual assault — physically helpless victim on Friday afternoon following a one-week trial in Boulder District Court.

Bazalaki's first trial in the case ended with a hung jury in April. But this time, a Boulder County jury was able to reach a unanimous verdict.

"I want to acknowledge the strength and courage of the victim in going through this process," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "We appreciate the service of the community members who served as jurors. It has been a long journey to securing the right outcome, so the tireless efforts of the (Boulder County) Sheriff's Office and the prosecution team made a real difference."

Bazalaki is set for sentencing Jan. 8.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a hospital in Littleton on Dec. 12, 2021, after a woman came in and said she had been sexually assaulted the night before.

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination and then spoke to investigators.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she and some friends, including Bazalaki, went out partying in Denver before returning to an apartment in Superior. The woman said Bazalaki was "perving" on her the entire night, and his advances made her uncomfortable.

While other members of the group continued to party at the apartment, the woman told police that she was feeling tired and went to sleep on a chaise lounge.

The woman said she later woke up to Bazalaki digitally penetrating her under her skirt and attempting to remove her underwear. The woman said she yelled at Bazalaki, which caused other people to wake up and enter the living room. One person helped her clean up, while another got Bazalaki to leave before the woman was taken to the hospital.

In an interview with police on Jan. 6, 2022, Bazalaki said the woman had been hitting on him the entire night even though he turned her down. He then said the woman had never gone to sleep and had initiated the sexual encounter while he was seated next to her.

But investigators noted other witnesses in the house remember the woman being asleep on the lounge, with one friend saying she went to check on the woman's breathing because she was sleeping so heavily.

Another witness said he saw Bazalaki standing over the woman when they entered the living room, contrary to Bazalaki's statements that he had been seated on the lounge with the woman.

According to the affidavit, a witness also said she heard the woman tell Bazalaki to "get the (expletive) away from me."