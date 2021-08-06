Man found guilty on three Level 1 counts of child molesting

Aug. 6—ANDERSON — A former Alexandria resident was found guilty of child molesting Thursday by a Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury after 90 minutes of deliberation.

Christopher Michael Thomas Dowling, 31, who was living in Kokomo at the time of his arrest, faces a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years on each of the three felony convictions.

Judge David Happe set sentencing for Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Dowling was arrested by Alexandria police in August 2020 for alleged incidents that took place in 2014 involving two girls who were 10 and 12 at the time.

In a probable cause affidavit, Officer Brian Holtzleiter said he attended a Kids Talk interview with one of the girls in January 2019 and determined he was conducting two molest investigations.

Initially during interviews with police, the two girls indicated that Dowling had fondled them and would attempt to have them fondle him.

Holtzleiter attended a second Kids Talk interview on July 29 and it was alleged that Dowling had sexual intercourse with both girls on numerous occasions.

Dowling was at the girls' home in Alexandria with his girlfriend, who was watching the two girls. The incidents were said to have taken place when Dowling's girlfriend would leave the residence.

The younger girl subsequently identified Dowling from a photo lineup.

Dowling denied the allegations during an interview in 2017 with police and stated he believed he was "set up."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.