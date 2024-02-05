Man found guilty of trying to kill 3 FBI agents in Reading

Feb. 5—A Reading man has been found guilty of shooting at and trying to kill three FBI special agents in a northwest city neighborhood and triggering a daylong siege by law enforcement officers in 2020.

Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 41, was convicted Friday in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia of three counts each of attempted murder of a federal law enforcement officer and assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, and two related firearms charges, officials said.

He awaits sentencing.

On March 1, 2020, FBI special agents were conducting surveillance in the area of Gordon Street, looking for Vega-Rodriguez, who was the subject of an active state arrest warrant for a parole violation.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District gave this account of what happened next:

About 11:45 p.m., the agents saw Vega-Rodriguez walking in the area of West Greenwich Street with a second person. When the agents attempted to stop him, Vega-Rodriguez drew a handgun from under his sweatshirt and shot at them. He continued to shoot as he and the second person fled.

Officers believed Vega-Rodriguez had sought refuge in an unoccupied building in the 500 block of Gordon Street, which led to a siege of the property.

Officials forced their way into the home and determined Vega-Rodriguez had escaped.

After an intense manhunt, investigators discovered he had fled to Leola, Lancaster County, about 30 miles from Reading. He was arrested there by FBI special agents and state troopers in the early morning hours of March 3, 2020.

"Rafael Vega-Rodriguez was so determined not to be arrested and go back to prison that he immediately opened fire on approaching FBI agents," U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in the release. "It's incredibly fortunate that none of the agents, or anyone else for that matter, was hit. When Vega-Rodriguez pulled the trigger that night, he sealed his own fate, and now faces spending the rest of his life behind bars."

"Every day, FBI agents put themselves in harm's way to protect our communities," said Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia. "Let this verdict serve as a clear message that if you commit an act of violence against a federal agent, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

On the day of the incident, while Vega-Rodriguez was believed to have been holed up in the home, rifle-toting FBI agents in tactical gear ordered residents over loudspeakers to stay inside for their own safety.

The siege ended when a team of officers made entry into the home after setting off a series of flash bomb discharges and found no one inside.

Three row homes — including the units adjoining either side of the unoccupied home that was the focus of the activity — sustained damage, including windows shattered by the detonations.

Neighbors complained about the disruption and how the incident had left them shaken, but officers said the large-scale response was necessary because Vega-Rodriguez represented an imminent threat.