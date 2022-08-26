Man found guilty of trying to rob Paso Robles bank — 7 years after bank robbery conviction

A San Luis Obispo County jury found a man guilty of trying to rob a Paso Robles bank — six years after he was convicted of bank robbery, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 16, jurors convicted Andrew William Gilbertson, 47, of attempted robbery, a violent offense, the District Attorney’s Office said a news release Thursday.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Gilbertson went to Chase Bank in Paso Robles to exchange “wet and dirty” money, the release said.

The bank teller told Gilbertson that bank policy prohibited the exchange of his money “based on the condition of the bills,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

“He then passed a note that had been written on a Chase Bank envelope which read, ‘Give me all the money,’ ” the agency said in the release said.

Gilbertson then told the bank teller that he had a gun, and revealed the barrel of a gun sitting in his bag, according to the release.

Andrew Gilbertson, shown here during his 2015 bank robbery trial, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2021, for attempting to rob another bank in Paso Robles. Gilbertson made headlines in 2015 when he ate his own feces during his trial. Joe Johnston/The Tribune

In 2015, Gilbertson was convicted of robbing a Bank of America in San Luis Obispo, the District Attorney’s Office said, and he was convicted of arson in 2021.

As a result, the agency said the so-called “three strikes” rule will apply to his sentence.

Under that rule, a person found guilty of a serious or violent felony after being convicted of a felony with two or more prior strikes must receive a prison sentence of 25 years to life, according to California Courts.

Gilbertson, who could be sentenced to 35 years to life in prison, was not listed in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody as of Thursday evening.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Oct. 27.