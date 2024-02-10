Man found guilty of trying to snatch 3-year-old girl from RiverScape MetroPark

Feb. 9—A Dayton man was found guilty this week of trying to snatch a 3-year-old girl in August while she was on the swings at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton.

Christopher Ganesh McMahon, 33, was convicted of attempt to commit abduction by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery following a two-day bench trial — a trial by judge — that began Tuesday, according to the verdict document filed Thursday. McMahon waived his right to a jury trial.

"Upon consideration of the evidence and testimony present at trial, and in accordance with applicable law, this court finds that the state of Ohio has proven beyond a reasonable doubt each and every element of the offense," Montgomery wrote.

A 3-year-old girl was swinging on the swings the evening of Aug. 3 while at the park on East Monument Avenue with her family, when McMahon walked up and tried to abduct her, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The man picked up the girl and said, "I came here to take you with me," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court by a Five Rivers MetroParks Division of Rangers detective.

Family members were able to get the girl away and fend off McMahon, who was a stranger to them.

"This case is an example of every parent and caregiver's worst fear — the taking of their child by a complete stranger. Thankfully, in this case, the little girl's family members were able to prevent the defendant from taking the child and protected her," Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said previously in announcing McMahon's indictment.

McMahon remains free on $50,000 bail awaiting his March 7 sentencing hearing.