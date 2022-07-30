Man found guilty of two murders in North Linden in 2020

A Franklin County jury found Rashad Short guilty of nine counts stemming from the shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. His last known address was 989 E. 17th Ave.

A man was convicted on Thursday in the shooting deaths of two people in North Linden two years ago.

A Franklin County jury found Rashad Short guilty of nine counts stemming from the shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. His last known address was 989 E. 17th Ave.

On April 23, 2020, Short shot and killed Gray, 21, of London in Madison County, as he sat inside a U-Haul truck at the corner of Audubon Road and East Tulane Road. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A few weeks later, on May 28, Short shot and killed McCormick, 19, at an apartment on Pontiac Street.

Another person at the apartment was shot multiple times and survived. That witness identified Short as the person responsible for the shooting.

Short was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, carrying a gun and found with cocaine and fentanyl.

A jury found him guilty after a nine-day trial, including charges of murder and attempted murder.

He is scheduled toll be sentenced on Tuesday.

Before the verdict, Short pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with a one-year firearm specification.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man found guilty of two 2020 homicides