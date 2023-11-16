Man found guilty of using Apple AirTag to stalk ex on her way home in Leavenworth

A 33-year-old man was found guilty Tuesday in Leavenworth County court of stalking his ex using an Apple AirTag.

Aaron Lee Barber was charged with one count of stalking in June. On Tuesday, a jury found him guilty in a one-day trial, said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson in a news release.

The woman first noticed Barber was following her when she left work on April 21. When she stopped at an area gas station, Barber asked his ex if she would want to hang out.

As the woman left the gas station to go home, she noticed Barber parked along an on-ramp to Missouri 7 Highway. He followed her again.

A notification on the woman’s phone alerted her that someone was tracking an AirTag near her. Eventually, Barber turned in a different direction before the woman returned home and called police.

A Leavenworth officer later located the AirTag near the woman’s spare tire. Records from Apple showed the AirTag belonged to Barber.

“For all the good ways new technology benefits us,” Thompson said, “we always find those that try to abuse it.”

Barber’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.