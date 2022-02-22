Man found in Gulfport faces homicide charge after Virginia crash

U.S Marshals have arrested a man in Gulfport after a fatal car crash in Botetourt County, Va.

Errington Fitzgerald Stenson, 27, was arrested on charges of homicide and eluding law enforcement.

The charges stem from a high-speed car crash on Feb. 8 that resulted in one death and two injuries.

Officials said a man was seen going 99 mph in a Chevrolet. Police attempted a pursuit, but lost track of the speeding vehicle.

Later that night, Virginia state troopers responded to a 911 call about a crash at a highway entrance ramp.

At the scene, troopers found a Chevrolet that had crossed over the road, gone off the highway and hit a tractor-trailer that was parked by an entrance ramp. The two vehicles subsequently caught on fire.

Authorities said speed factored into the crash.

One of the passengers in the Chevrolet was 28-year-old Gevante Dale Bolton of Beaumont, Mississippi. He died at the scene.

The other passenger, 33-year-old Ronnie E. Lankins Jr. of Gulfport, was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. Stenson was airlifted to the same hospital, Roanoke Memorial.

When marshals arrived at the home in Gulfport where Stenson was staying, the occupants refused to open the door. Authorities conducted a search nonetheless and Stenson was found in the garage.

He was then taken into custody without issue.