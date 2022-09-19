Man found with gun, drugs in Clayton County hotel room

One person is facing charges after police found a gun and drugs in a hotel room in Clayton County.

On Saturday, Clayton County police executed a search warrant at the Western Inn Suites at 4887 Old Dixie Road in Forest Park.

Once inside the room, officers found a small amount of crack cocaine and a handgun.

Officers arrested Willie Coleman, 62, who is also a convicted felon.

He’s facing drug-related and weapons charges, as well as outstanding warrants.

