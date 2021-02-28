Man found with gunshot to the head in Fort Worth not expected to survive

James Hartley
·1 min read

A man is expected to die after being shot in the head Sunday morning in Fort Worth, according to police.

The man, whose identity is unknown, is in critical condition at the hospital and not expected to survive, according to police spokesman Officer Bradley Perez.

The man was found around 5 a.m. by the fire department lying on the curb and bleeding from the head at the 1000 block of East Baltimore Avenue after emergency dispatchers received a call from a passerby, according to Perez.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

