Man found with gunshot to the stomach, Fresno police say. His status remains pending

Police said they found a man shot in the gut Friday morning in southwest Fresno.

The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. on Samson Avenue west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and north of North Avenue, according to police.

The victim in his 20s had been shot once in the stomach, Sgt. Diana Vega said. The seriousness of his injuries were pending Friday.

Vega said police had no information on a potential shooter.

Fresno police investigate a shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, on Samson Avenue west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.